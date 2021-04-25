Morning fog for some followed by sunshine & warmer temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a foggy start in some areas this morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will warm up today and will continue to warm through midweek. Our pattern will remain dry the next several days.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and light northeasterly winds at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s and light southeasterly winds.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with high near 80 and lows in the low 50s along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place through midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday more clouds but warmer with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s to upper 60s. Another system will bring the chance of rain or storms by Wednesday night which will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60s and 70s for highs Thursday and Friday.
WARMER WEEK AHEAD: It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs again in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of rain in northeast Arkansas. There are slightly better chances of rain and possibly thunder on Thursday, thanks to a cold front that could linger to the northwest and that could mean higher rain chances for northeast Arkansas. Highs will remain in the 70s with a chance of showers through Friday.
