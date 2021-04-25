Morning fog for some followed by sunshine & warmer temps

WARMER WEEK AHEAD: It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs again in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of rain in northeast Arkansas. There are slightly better chances of rain and possibly thunder on Thursday, thanks to a cold front that could linger to the northwest and that could mean higher rain chances for northeast Arkansas. Highs will remain in the 70s with a chance of showers through Friday.