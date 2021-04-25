Over 1,600 active cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 119 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
It’s the 19th day this month with more than 100 new daily cases. So far there have been 94,703 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s death toll has reached 1,613 with three additional deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
There are 1,666 active cases across the county.
The latest weekly test positivity rate showed another increase from 6.1 percent to 6.9 percent. It’s increased nearly every week since the first week of March when the county experienced the lowest rate to date. The rate peaked in January at 17.9 percent.
Last week, Shelby County averaged about 169 new cases each day, and health officials reported an increase in reproductive rate, saying the county is “on the precipice of a fourth wave.”
According to the health department, there have been 304,327 people in Shelby County who have received vaccinations and 201,626 are now fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.