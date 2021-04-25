3 vacant homes in close proximity intentionally set on fire, according to MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating three vacant house fires they say were intentionally set on April 24 within hours of one another.
MFD says the houses were in close proximity and one of those fires also caused $20,000 worth of damage to a neighboring home.
The fires occurred on Lexington Circle, McLemore Avenue and Hendricks Avenue totaling more than $94,000 in damages.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or call the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
