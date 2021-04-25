Woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting at police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of allegedly shooting at a Memphis Police officer is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, according to officials.
On April 20, an MPD officer was performing a traffic stop on Summer Avenue on a silver and green Infiniti.
As the officers approached the car, the driver pointed a semi-automatic handgun out the window and started shooting.
The officer shot back and the driver quickly drove away, according to an affidavit obtained by WMC Action News 5.
A witness told investigators 37-year-old Rhonda Rawls rolled down her window and waited for the officer to approach the car before firing at him.
The officer was not hit by a bullet but a truck parked in a nearby Taco Bell parking lot was struck on the passenger side.
TBI agents were called in to investigate and found a semi-automatic handgun in the AutoZone parking lot, the affidavit states.
Rawls has a long list of charges, including: one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and one count of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.