Woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting at police officer

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 10:31 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of allegedly shooting at a Memphis Police officer is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, according to officials.

On April 20, an MPD officer was performing a traffic stop on Summer Avenue on a silver and green Infiniti.

As the officers approached the car, the driver pointed a semi-automatic handgun out the window and started shooting.

The officer shot back and the driver quickly drove away, according to an affidavit obtained by WMC Action News 5.

A witness told investigators 37-year-old Rhonda Rawls rolled down her window and waited for the officer to approach the car before firing at him.

The officer was not hit by a bullet but a truck parked in a nearby Taco Bell parking lot was struck on the passenger side.

TBI agents were called in to investigate and found a semi-automatic handgun in the AutoZone parking lot, the affidavit states.

Rawls has a long list of charges, including: one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and one count of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

