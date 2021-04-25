67-year-old man charged with aggravated arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 67-year-old man is charged with aggravated arson after an early morning fire at a boarding home.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a home on East Alston Avenue around 5:30 Saturday morning.
When fire crews arrived heavy fire could be seen coming from the home.
Fire crews rescued three people from the house, two were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
Investigators say the fire was intentionally set inside the home.
Eugene Chambers was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.
