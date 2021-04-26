Above average temperatures through mid-week

THE REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks mostly dry although there is a slight chance of rain mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, showers will linger into the early morning, but rain will clear in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday.