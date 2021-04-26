Alcohol delivery now permitted in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Starting July 1, Mississippians will be able to order delivery for their alcohol.
House Bill 1135 was signed into law, allowing stores that sell wine, beer and liquor to apply for a delivery service permit that could bring drinks right to customers’ doors.
Alcohol deliveries are now permitted in Mississippi, where customers can place orders online or over the phone instead of walking in and out of the store.
“I think this could be definitely profitable, but it’s going to take growing pains,” said Cork & Barrel Owner and Manager Jared Shurden.
Shurden said while he does see this as an opportunity for additional income for his and other shops, he’s worried about what other bills might be passed in the future.
“Corporate side is going to come after us and push harder and further with more bills with wine in the grocery store, so this is kind of the tip of the iceberg as far as seeing what they’re going to be able to get pushed through the state of Mississippi,” said Shurden.
Shurden has three employees at Cork & Barrel in Hernando and would like to contract a third party to make the deliveries.
As it stands, the bill would allow that and allow Shurden to keep a close eye on the inventory that’s being ordered.
“What I’m afraid is going to happen is you’re not going to make much money on it Monday through Wednesday,” he said. “Then Thursday night, about 7 o’clock, you’re going to start getting phone calls, and that’s going to continue until Saturday afternoon.”
These concerns Shurden has are things he says can be worked out with time; he plans on participating in delivering to his customers.
Deliveries cannot be made to dry areas and also be no more than 30 miles away from a store’s location.
Customers cannot be intoxicated and must show proof of ID upon delivery.
