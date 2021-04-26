Best Life: Bee therapy used to help patients with Lyme disease

Researchers with the Lyme disease research group at the University of New Haven studied the effects of bee venom and found it could be effective against the bacteria that causes Lyme. However, the scientists caution that more research is needed to determine a safe and effective way to administer the bee venom, and melittin, the main protein in the venom. Health experts say people who are allergic to bees, or who are living with adrenal failure should not try this.