Clouds will increase but rain holds off until midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Highs have been close to 80 for most areas today and temperatures will remain warm through midweek. We will start to see more clouds as a cold front approaches the Mid-South and rain chances will increase Wednesday night.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 60 degrees and winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs near 80 and southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday looks mostly dry although there is a slight chance of rain mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, showers will linger into the early morning, but rain will clear in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy this weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
