Father pleads for answers after son killed in hit and run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South father is making an emotional plea for answers after his only child was killed in what police say was a hit and run crash on Interstate-40.
Guy Avanzi says his son Joshua loved to ride motorcycles. Avanzi says his son was stopped on I-40 last week when he was hit from behind and killed.
Now Memphis police are looking for that driver who took off.
“When I see his mom, I’m going to absolutely lose it,” said Avanzi.
Avanzi is still dealing with the unimaginable pain of losing his son Joshua at age 25. Joshua was Guy’s only child.
“I now have absolutely nobody,” said Avanzi. “My son was it. So you’re talking about a loss? Yeah, it was a major loss.”
Avanzi recently bought Joshua his first Harley motorcycle in February. He says his son loved that motorcycle.
“They were inseparable,” he said. “Him and the Harley were just inseparable. So he loved it.”
According to Avanzi, investigators told him Joshua was slowing down during a traffic jam on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue on April 19 when he was struck from behind and killed.
The driver who struck Joshua fled the scene according to Memphis Police.
MPD posted grainy photos of a white SUV, the driver of which they believe is responsible for Joshua’s death.
“That’s a pretty busy place,” said Avanzi. “Somebody had to have seen something.”
Avanzi owns an electrical business that has fallen on tough times during the pandemic.
Joshua’s gravesite nearby other family members was donated to the family and a GoFundMe has already raised several thousand dollars to help pay funeral expenses.
Now Guy wants to see the person who killed his son, held responsible.
“Like a lot of people in this world,” Avanzi said. “My son didn’t think he had a lot of friends. And my God he wouldn’t believe how many friends he’s got.”
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page that is helping with funeral expenses, click the link below.
