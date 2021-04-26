Former law enforcement officer sentenced over 18 years for child exploitation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former law enforcement officer was sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison Friday for child exploitation.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee, 42-year-old Matthew Berry was a Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputy when he admitted to investigators “he had been obtaining and viewing child sexual abuse material for ‘a long time.’”
An undercover operation manned by Michigan City Police Department in Indiana connected Berry to a child exploitation investigation based on an IP address from a computer that was reportedly “making child sexual abuse material available over the internet,” according to the attorney’s office.
Forensics uncovered Berry had been seeking this type of material since 2002.
The attorney’s office also reports Berry had a sexual relationship with a minor during his time as a law enforcement officer.
Following his time in prison, Berry will also have five years of supervised release without parole.
