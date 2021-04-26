Malco Theaters reopening 4 locations Friday!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back to the big screens this summer as Malco Theaters announced its reopening of some locations since the start of the pandemic.
There will be four locations reopening across the Mid-South starting Friday, April 30 including:
- Malco Forest Hill Cinema Grill (Germantown, TN)
- Malco Winchester Cinema (Kentucky)
- Malco Van Buren Cinema (Arkansas)
- Malco Springdale Cinema Grill (North West Arkansas)
You can purchase tickets starting Tuesday here & the Malco app.
