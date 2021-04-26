Memphis Police searching for suspect who shot family’s cat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for shooting an innocent cat.
Around 10 p.m., Sunday, January 17, a neighbor’s sweet cat was shot twice with an Air Riﬂe on Massey between Quince and Forest Grove.
According to officials, this was no accident.
Oliver had to be euthanized Monday morning due to spinal cord injuries from the bullets.
Please contact Memphis Police to help with any information you have.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.