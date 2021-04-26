4 men charged with first-degree murder in Valero gas station double homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide, according to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.
Deandre Wilbourne, Deonn Wilbourne, and Christopher Burkes are being charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of a man and a teenage boy at an East Memphis gas station.
Additionally, police charged 20-year-old Noah Jones with two counts of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.
Officials say Donterrius Johnson and another unidentified victim were found shot to death at the Valero Gas Station on Knight Arnold on April 14.
Over the weekend, the three men turned themselves in for the homicide, the press release stated.
