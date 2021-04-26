Methodist South Hospital gifted with cooling units for infant loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist South Hospital was recently gifted with a new system for parents who experience death at childbirth.
A CuddleCot system was donated by Ashlie’s Embrace to provide comfort to parents who experience stillbirths after the loss of their first child, Ashlie, who was stillborn at full term in October 2015.
“The loss of a baby can be traumatic and unexpected,” said Shannon Clark Harris, clinical director of Perinatal Services at Methodist South. “We appreciate this donation of a CuddleCot system to allow our bereaved families the ability to spend more time with baby.”
CuddleCot systems include a cooling pad and insulated attachment, which provide cooler temperatures to preserve the baby’s condition.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.