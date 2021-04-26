Memphis fire investigators search for answers after string of arsons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy weekend for Memphis firefighters, responding to blazes across the city. But officials say these fires were no accident.
Memphis fire investigators are looking at several arsons that happened in the last few days. Many of the fires are near homes and businesses and two happened on the same street.
“Taking other people’s houses burn anybody children, mother, you know it’s dangerous to me,” said resident Junior Moore.
Moore lives on Pope where fire investigators say two homes were set on fire, one on Thursday and one on Saturday.
Moore says someone was moving into the house that burned Thursday.
“It’s too close for comfort with this one and this one,” he said.
Around 7 o’clock Saturday morning a house on East McLemore was reportedly vacant when it went up in flames.
Investigators say it was arson.
The side of the business next to it is now melted and parts of the building are badly damaged. Workers at a nearby store, who did not want to talk on camera, said the flames were really frightening.
Seventeen pieces of fire and rescue equipment had to be used to put this fire out.
A viewer shared a video of another arson at a house on Hendricks in the Cherokee neighborhood set on fire Saturday.
Flames engulfed the house destroying it.
Over on Lexington Circle, another intentional fire in an area filled with occupied homes.
Neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera but said it was scary.
And on Broad Avenue on Wednesday, another arson, this one at a commercial structure. Investigators say it was set just after 10 p.m.
“I don’t know what’s going on, but I know it’s horrible and nonsense to me,” said Moore.
Each blaze putting firefighters, neighbors and their property at risk.
Fire investigators tell WMC they don’t know at this point if the fires are connected, and it is not clear why they were set. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.