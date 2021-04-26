Officials offering $2,500 reward for information in animal cruelty case

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica Humane Society and Tate County Crime Stoppers announced a $2,500 reward for anyone who can provide information in an animal cruelty investigation.
A dog named Buddy was reportedly set on fire last week and officials are working to find out who is responsible.
Buddy is described as a carefree country pup who was out adventuring but when he returned home, he had an extension cord wrapped around his neck, and his face was badly burned and charred.
GRAPHIC: Video of Buddy’s injuries can be watched below
The Tate County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into the incident.
The Tunica Humane Society is currently taking care of Buddy’s medical needs. If you would like to help with Buddy’s medical care, the humane society is accepting donations.
If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, contact Detective Lisa Sanders with the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434.
