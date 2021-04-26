Police: Man charged with shooting two people inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened near S. Whitestation on Sunday.
Dedrick White is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, according to the Memphis Police Department.
On Sunday, April 25, police say two men were sitting inside their car when White approached their vehicle and fired shots.
Both men were transported to the hospital but only one of them sustained an injury to the leg.
According to the affidavit, his family sent him to retaliate after two of their family members were recently killed.
When asked if he pulled the trigger, White told officers “I had to take care of my family that’s all.”
