Portal open for Memphis Fair Housing Rights Survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know that this month is National Fair Housing Month?
That means it’s time for The City of Memphis to hear from renters and homeowners.
In partnership with the Division of Housing and Community Development, BLDG Memphis and the National Fair Housing Alliance, the city is working to end housing discrimination in communities by conducting a survey.
“The purpose of the survey is to better understand your experiences with housing discrimination,” the release stated.
You can submit an anonymous survey here.
