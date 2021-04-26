Shelby County hits 20th day with 100+ new daily cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 153 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
It’s the 20th day this month with more than 100 new daily cases. So far there have been 94,856 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s death toll has reached 1,613 with three additional deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
There are 1,686 active cases across the county.
The latest weekly test positivity rate showed another increase from 6.1 percent to 6.9 percent. It’s increased nearly every week since the first week of March when the county experienced the lowest rate to date. The rate peaked in January at 17.9 percent.
According to the health department, there have been 305,783 people in Shelby County who have received vaccinations and 203,653 are now fully vaccinated.
