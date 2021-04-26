Suspect indicted after argument leads to fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An October murder stemming from an ongoing argument has led to the indictment of a 33-year-old Memphis man.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Richardson has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder after he shot and a 21-year-old man on October 24, 2020.
Investigators say Richardson’s brother and the victim were involved in an ongoing dispute the day before the shooting. The argument then turned into an altercation when the victim reportedly drove to Richardson’s home in Raleigh looking for his brother.
The next morning the victim was outside of his home when Richardson walked up with an assault-style rifle and a handgun and fired several shots, according to investigators.
The Shelby County DA’s office says Richardson was taken into custody and charged five days later.
He is currently free on a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.