TSA discovers loaded gun at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TSA discovered a loaded gun at a Memphis International Airport checkpoint Monday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., a SCCY 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag, according to a release from airport officials.
TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
“While firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, they are prohibited in carry-on bags,” the release stated.
Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.
This is the seventh firearm detected by TSA officers at MEM security checkpoints in 2021.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.