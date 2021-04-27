Continued windy and warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy breezy and mild through sunset. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 with winds at 5-15 mph from the south.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm & windy with highs in the low to mid 80s. There may be a stray shower or storm with gusts around 20 mph. Scattered showers or storms are possible Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Rain and storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will slowly break up with highs in the lower 70s. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be dry Saturday with some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Some showers are possible Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could linger into early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
