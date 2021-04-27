Increasing clouds and rising rain chances

THE REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a chance for a few showers on Wednesday morning and afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. It will also be windy tomorrow with guts around 20 mph. Rain chances will increase late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Most of the rain early Thursday will be north of I-40, but will slowly push south into the rest of the area on Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, showers will linger into the early morning, but rain and clouds will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.