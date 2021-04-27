Job opportunities: Companies hiring for hundreds of jobs across the Mid-South

Job opportunities: Companies hiring for hundreds of jobs across the Mid-South
April 27, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Mid-South companies are looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Memphis Contract Packaging will invest $48 million to build a new distribution and warehouse facility in Somerville in Fayette County.

Hiring for new positions is already underway. If you’re interested, contact Chasatee Price at cprice@mcp-mail.com or (901) 465-5502, ext. 206.

Within the last year, the company began making hand sanitizer to help with the shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedEx is looking to add hundreds of new employees to their Olive Branch team.

New workers can earn more than $19 an hour. There are spots open on all shifts.

Visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text GroundTeam to 33011.

