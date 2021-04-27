$2M worth of drugs discovered in Indiana traffic stop linked to Memphis

INDIANAPOLIS (WMC) - Two Californians have been arrested and charged after $2 million worth of narcotics, originating in Memphis, were found during a traffic stop just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana Monday afternoon.
Indiana State Police says their trooper stopped a Chrysler van occupied by two people on Interstate-70 for a traffic violation. During the conversation between the trooper and the two occupants, the trooper reported suspicious behavior which led to a search of the vehicle.
The trooper discovered approximately 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl were concealed in the cargo area. The estimated value of the narcotics is $2 million.
Indiana state police say the drugs originated in Memphis and its final destination was Indianapolis.
Thirty-two-year-old Ester Osegueda and 27-year-old Adam Lopez were taken into custody and transported to Hendricks County Jail.
