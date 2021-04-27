Man charged in shooting outside Amazon facility in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges in a December shooting that started as a disagreement at work.
According to the affidavit, Craig Faulkner and one of the shooting victims got into an argument at the Amazon facility near New Allen Road in Memphis.
The victim said when she left work for the day to be picked up by her boyfriend, they were surrounded by Faulkner and other armed suspects.
According to the affidavit, when the victims tried to leave the parking lot of the facility, they were shot at multiple times. Police said no one was hurt, but the car was damaged. The victim said Faulkner was directing the other suspects during the incident.
Faulkner is facing solicitation charges for aggravated assault.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.