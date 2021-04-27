Memphis’ Four Way receives $40K grant live on NBC’s ‘Today’ show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An iconic Memphis restaurant is getting some major help to keep its doors open.
Patrice Bates Thompson, owner of the Four Way, appeared on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday along with the owner of Daddy Dz’ in Atlanta. Both restaurants are beloved in their communities and both run by women.
As part of the “Today” show’s Restaurant Restart series, Sheinelle Jones talked with Patrice about the Four Way’s fight to stay open and stay safe through the pandemic.
Patrice and her family learned during the live show she would receive a $40,000 grant from American Express working with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Four Way has served soul food in Memphis for 75 years with Patrice’s family owning and operating it for the last two decades.
Watch the emotional announcement here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.