Plans for Shelby County’s remaining J&J doses to be announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 17,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been in storage in Shelby County since federal health agencies asked for a pause to investigate a rare clotting side effect. With the pause lifted, the question is now what happens to Shelby County’s J&J stock.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the City will announce plans for the doses at Tuesday’s Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 joint task force briefing.
Strickland hopes getting the single dose vaccine back on the market will increase demand. Vaccinations have seen a steep decline in Shelby County in recent weeks, but not for a lack of supply.
The mayor says he expected the vaccine supply to eventually outweigh demand, but not this early.
“I don’t know exactly what’s happening,” said Strickland. “I don’t think all the rest of the people are saying no we won’t get it. I think the vast majority of them will be open to taking it, we just have to cross that bridge.”
Last week, only about 14,000 doses of the 60,000-dose allotment to Shelby County were administered.
This week, most of the community pods will forego appointments on certain days to allow drive-up vaccinations. All of those sites currently offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are still available at some of the public sites. Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to find a location.
