SCSO recognizes deputies for rescuing driver trapped in car during flash flood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are being recognized for their efforts in rescuing a driver trapped inside a vehicle during a flash flood.
On April 24, deputies Christopher Overly and Gvonie Jeffries responded to a vehicle crash on Houston Levee Road, south of Macon Road. One of the vehicles was overturned and submerged underwater, about 15 feet in a ditch. The driver was trapped inside the car.
Both deputies climbed into the ditch, entered the water that was chest high, and fought against a fast-running current that tried to sweep them away. Overly and Jeffries managed to safety extract the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Overly, a four-deputy, and Jeffries who as served for just over a year.
