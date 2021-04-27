Shelby County Fire Dept. begins direct transport to mental health care provider

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department has launched a first-of-its-kind program that will help adults experiencing a mental health crisis.
Now instead of being taken to an emergency room, paramedics will begin transporting adults in need of mental health care to Alliance Healthcare Services, a mental health care provider.
Shelby County government is calling it a major mental health care reform.
“Until now, our options for transporting adults who call 911 when experiencing a mental health emergency have been limited to the emergency room,” said Harris. “This new program will provide an additional tool in our paramedics’ toolkit, improve access to mental health care, and help get our first responders back on the street in a timely manner.”
The county hopes this new program will also reduce the burden on emergency rooms.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.