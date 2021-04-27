Shelby County Health Dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-10 cases Tuesday, April 27.
The report shows no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The numbers come as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a press conference Tuesday morning that COVID-19 is no longer a statewide public health crisis. Lee announced a new executive order ending statewide public health orders, including ending mask mandates in 89 counties.
Lee spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Harris responded with a tweet quoting Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “In war there is no substitute for victory.” Harris said we will continue our COVID-19 response until the virus is defeated.
There has been a total of 94,974 COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County and 1,613 people in the county have died from the virus.
Shelby County is in Phase 3 of vaccinations for residents 16 and older. So far, 306,758 people have been vaccinated with 101,910 partially vaccinated.
