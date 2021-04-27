Tennessee Gov. asks for mask mandates, restrictions to be lifted by Memorial Day

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris did not say whether the county would get rid of its mask directive by Memorial Day, but released a statement saying: “We are pleased that our numbers have been relatively stable for several weeks, and more importantly, almost every resident now has access to the vaccine. That’s why we made the announcement two weeks ago that we would likely shift away from economic restrictions altogether in the next health directive. Because of our numbers and vaccine availability, we continue to be on track.”