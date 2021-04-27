Two Collierville police officers honored after seriously injured while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Collierville police officers were honored Monday after being injured while on duty in January.
Officers Jacqueline Conlan and Rachel Tigner received the Purple Heart award for extensive injuries they sustained during a traffic stop. The officers were involved in a physical confrontation with the suspect and dragged by his vehicle as he attempted to flee.
Conlan stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Houston Levee near Highway 385. Officers Tigner and officer Mario Marino stopped to assist. As the driver was being detained for an additional charge, he attempted to flee in his vehicle.
Conlan and Tigner were dragged nearly 300 yards at excessive speeds until the vehicle crashed. They received serious life-altering injuries, requiring hospital treatment and extensive rehabilitation.
Monday, Conlan and Tigner also received a state of Tennessee proclamation for their actions, in cooperation with State Representative Kevin Vaughn’s office.
