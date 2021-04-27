Warm & windy today with rain chances increasing tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy today, warm & windy. Winds could gust up to 25 mph this afternoon. Clouds will persist through tonight and rain chances will increase by Wednesday.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and windy with winds out of south at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and winds at 5-15 mph from the south.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm & windy with highs in the low to mid 80s and chances of showers and storms especially late Wednesday and gusts around 20 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night scattered showers and storms with lows in the mid 60s. Rain and storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Most of the rain early Thursday will be north of I-40, but will slowly push south into the rest of the area on Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, a few showers could linger into the early morning, but rain and clouds will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunny and dry conditions and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Temperatures will be back to 80 degrees at the start of next week.
