Warm & windy today with rain chances increasing tomorrow

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night scattered showers and storms with lows in the mid 60s. Rain and storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Most of the rain early Thursday will be north of I-40, but will slowly push south into the rest of the area on Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, a few showers could linger into the early morning, but rain and clouds will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.