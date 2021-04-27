10 year anniversary of the April 2011 tornado outbreak

PHIL CAMPBELL TO HARVEST ALALABA EF-5 TORNADO: This tornado was on the ground for 132 miles, two hours and fifteen minutes. Thousands of trees were debarked, twisted, with nothing but trunks left. High tension power poles and trusses were destroyed knocking out power and cell phone signal for hundreds of thousands. Hackleburg, Phil Campbell, Oak Grove and Tanner, Alabama were devastated. In Hackleburg, the elementary, middle and high schools were all destroyed along with The Wrangler plant. A 25-foot section of pavement was sucked up in Phil Campbell and found 1/3 mile away. Well-built homes were razed, leveled to the ground and foundations swept clean. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and hundreds of others significantly damaged.