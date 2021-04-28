Bail bondsman detained after shooting near 201 Poplar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bail bondsman is accused of shooting at a man across from 201 Poplar Wednesday.
Officers responded to the gunshots at Fourth and Exchange around 11:20 a.m.
Police say a man at A1 Bail Bonds took off after learning he had an active warrant, and the bail bondsman followed the man to the parking lot.
Police say there are conflicting reports about whether the man was armed, and the bail bondsman shot at the man who left in a blue Toyota 4Runner.
The bail bondsman was not injured and is detained while police investigate the incident.
