Bartlett trucking company breaks ground on headquarters, terminal at old Mall of Memphis site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An $8 million development is now underway at the former Mall of Memphis site on American Way.
Bartlett-based trucking company, RDX, is building an $11,000 square foot headquarters and terminal at the site.
This investment will allow the company to hire 15 additional employees. The Memphis Shelby County EDGE Board approved a pilot payment in lieu of taxes for the company last year.
“At EDGE, we really enjoy working with local companies that have what it takes to go to the next level. That describes RDX pretty well,” said RDX President and CEO Reid Dulberger.
Construction is expected to be complete by early 2022. RDX serves 48 states with a fleet of 90 owner-operator trucks. The Mall of Memphis closed in 2003 and was demolished in 2004.
