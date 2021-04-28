Cannabis supplier to open 40k-square foot warehouse in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The largest cannabis cultivation supplier purchased a lease for a warehouse for operation in Jackson.
GrowGeneration recently leased a 40,000-square foot warehouse in Jackson at 4251 Industrial Drive with plans to open this summer.
The company will hire dozens of Mississippians. The warehouse will carry supplies for cannabis, hydroponic and vertical indoor gardening.
They also seek to address the food drought in the Mississippi Delta with access to locally grown organic produce.
Initiative 65, which legalizes medical marijuana in Mississippi, passed in November with support at the ballot box.
Aug. 15 is the deadline for the state to start issuing licenses for dispensaries and cards for patients.
Under Initiative 65, The Mississippi State Department of Health has full control over the medical marijuana program. It allows patients with at least one of 22 debilitating medical conditions to use medical marijuana, under the approval of Mississippi licensed physicians and licensed treatment centers.
GrowGeneration says Mississippi is a high-potential market for medical cannabis. They already operate in 12 states across the country, but none in the southeast.
“Mississippi is exactly the kind of new and emerging cannabis market GrowGen is looking to enter,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s CEO. “With unlimited licenses to grow, allowance of out-of-state residents to apply for medical cards, and acceptance of out-of-state medical cards, Mississippi is positioned to serve the needs of its residents and those of its surrounding states, creating a ‘gateway’ to the South for medical cannabis.”
