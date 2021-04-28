1 convicted sex offender arrested, 7 under investigation after Tennessee compliance operation

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A sex offender compliance operation in Jackson, Tennessee led to the arrest of one convicted sex offender and seven others are under investigation.
On Tuesday the Jackson Police Department with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service conducted Operation Spring Sweep to “investigate, apprehend and prosecute offenders that are not in compliance with their legal obligations that have been ordered upon them by the courts,” according to the USMS.
During the operation, 108 convicted sex offenders were investigated to ensure they were following their requirements. The USMS says 101 of those offenders were in compliance and seven others remain under investigation.
Convicted sex offender James Randle was arrested for an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic assault.
The operation comes as JPD is mandated to comply with the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.
