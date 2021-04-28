901 FC adds USL experienced midfielder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC is gearing up for its new season by ramping up its scoring potential.
The club signing Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou Monday.
Kissiedou was on a trial run with 901 in Pre-Season Camp. Just 22 years old, he comes to Memphis with plenty of United Soccer League experience, having played two seasons with Atlanta United 2.
The Ivory Coast Native started 33 games with Atlanta, with four goals and strong performances getting the ball upfront.
On another note, original 901 FC member Dan Metzger is leaving the club.
He played in 30 matches.
901 FC opens May 15 with five straight road matches before coming home to AutoZone Park to host Birmingham on June 16.
