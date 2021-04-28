First Alert: Storms possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Mid-South on Thursday.
With the passing of a cold front, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the WMC Action News 5 area in a Marginal Threat for severe weather.
Damaging winds and localized flash flooding will be primary severe weather threats. Isolated small hail will also be possible with a few storms.
The front will approach the Mid-South in Thursday morning, eventually moving through during the afternoon and night with showers and thunderstorms expected.
The front will move through the remainder of the Mid-South Thursday night.
Rainfall amounts will generally be 1″ to 1.5″ with locally higher amounts, especially for areas south of Memphis.
Temperatures will be cooler Thursday night returning back to the near normal levels with lows Friday morning in the mid to upper 50s, and highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry weather will start to build into the region on Friday.
As for today, a few strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Damaging winds and localized flash flooding are the primary severe weather risks. Temperatures will remain warm for late April with highs in the low to mid 80s with lows Thursday morning in the mid to upper 60s.
Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app on your phone and to enable location and notifications.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.