Grizzlies drop final game road trip at Denver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You could call Monday’s Memphis Grizzlies game at Denver a “no pressure” contest because the Griz have pretty much done what they needed to do, record-wise, on their franchise long seven-game road trip.
That’s pick up four wins against only two losses while battling some of the top teams in the NBA away from home.
But, that doesn’t mean the Grizzlies don’t feel like they owe the Nuggets one, after losing at Denver in double overtime about a week ago after blowing a late double-digit lead.
Memphis coming into Monday’s matchup at full strength for the first time this season, while the Nuggets are down former UofM Star Wil Barton, as well as Jamal Murray to injury.
Jonas Valanciunas with the start, and Jaren Jackson, Jr. off the bench for Memphis, but neither with big games in this one.
Just 13 and 3 for Jonas. Triple J 10 and 7, but with three blocks.
The main man for Memphis, and really the only one with the hot hand is Ja Morant.
The reigning Rookie of the Year has pretty much the whole arsenal working. The floaters, the drives, the spins and the hangs defying gravity for 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.
But this one belongs to Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets -- 31 points, and 7 boards for Porter.
NBA MVP Candidate Nikola Jokic with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Tired legs get the Griz, and the Nuggets finish them off in the 4th quarter.
Nuggets outscore the Griz 35-21 in the final frame and end up losing by 14. Final Score 120-96.
Grizzlies go down but finish the roadie 4-3.
