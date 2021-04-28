Only 52% of Mississippi parents intend to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt. The announcement was made by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
MSDH halted the J&J vaccine after a federal suggestion following several reports of a rare blood clot in those who received the vaccine.
Despite the pause, Dobbs told those who’ve received the vaccine not to panic. The J&J vaccine has since been approved to resume and many states have brought it back.
MSDH has, however, sent out guidance to physicians administering the J&J vaccine to tell anyone receiving the vaccine of the minute risks associated with vaccine, of the alternative vaccines available and to give them a USDA fact sheet.
Mississippi has received 90,000 doses of the J&J vaccine and 40,000 doses remain on the shelves.
According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, over 70% of Mississippians 65 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine and 29% of all Mississippians have received at least one dose of vaccine.
There have been 300 reported cases of the UK variant in Mississippi, but the vaccines have been shown to be affective against the strain.
“Vaccine is the way for us to get back to a more normal environment in our daily life,” Byers said.
Also reported in the virtual news conference were the results of a recent survey performed by MSDH.
In the survey, it found that of 11,000 Mississippians who were polled, 73% of respondents said that they would definitely or likely receive a coronavirus vaccine. Only 52% of Mississippians, though, intend to vaccinate their children.
Vaccines are currently unavailable for those younger than 16.
