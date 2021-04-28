Malco’s Summer Avenue Drive-In hosting 2 fundraisers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a twin bill playing at Malco’s Summer Avenue Drive-In that you’ll find for one day only, this Saturday, May 1.
At the drive-In, you’re automatically socially distant in the comfort of your vehicle, so Malco is sharing its drive-in theater with two great nonprofits while giving a current feature, Godzilla vs. Kong, a night off.
As Godzilla and Kong battle on-screen, nonprofits rediscovered Summer Ave Drive-In as a safe port in the pandemic.
“Everyone says it’s a dinosaur. We didn’t go anywhere but COVID helped bring it back,” said Karen Melton with Malco Theatres.
So now you’re invited to the drive-in Saturday morning where native Louisiana chefs from the Memphis Rotary Club will be serving beignets, shrimp ‘n’ grits and more.
“So they’ll be just as good as if you drove five hours south,” said Shrimp ‘n’ Grits Chef Stiles Rougeou.
It’s the 5th annual “Café du Memphis,” a Rotary fundraiser for the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality!
“The Dorothy Day House helps homeless and in some cases, jobless families, stay together and helps them permanently transition out of homelessness,” said Lea Carr with the Memphis Rotary Club. “So, every penny we offer to the Dorothy Day House really is meaningful.”
As the sun sets on Saturday night, Regional One Health takes center screen at the Summer Avenue Drive-In with its signature event of the year called, “One Night.”
“We’re all very excited about it right now. It was a perfect idea,” said Tammie Ritchie with Regional One Health.
Regional One got Michael McDonald to create a greatest hits concert that will appear on drive-in screens just for this “One Night.”
“He has prerecorded a fantastic concert for us,” said Ritchie. “I got to view it the other night.”
For $250, you can bring a party of four in your vehicle where you’ll be served dinner and dessert in a safe way to raise funds for Memphis’ only level one trauma center.
Perhaps it’s the beginning of a new life for the drive-in.
" We’ve had graduations out here,” said Melton. “We’ve had live concerts. We’ve had a live comedy show. There’s so much that can happen out here. It’s just a matter of what you dream up and think up?”
Tickets for these events can be purchased at https://care.regionalonehealth.org/ and CafeduMemphis.com.
