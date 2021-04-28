Man charged in fatal DUI crash at Mt. Moriah and I-240 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in a deadly DUI crash in Memphis.
Rodney Swatzyna, 49, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of firearm while under influence, and failure to yield resulting in death.
The crash happened March 13 at Mt. Moriah and I-240. According to the affidavit, Swatzyna was traveling southbound on Mt. Moriah and was turning left to enter I-240 east entrance ramp when he turned into another vehicle that was traveling northbound.
Both Swatzyna and the the driver of the other vehicle were transported to hospitals for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle died from his injuries at Regional One Hospital.
Crash data showed the victim was traveling 88mph at 2.4 seconds before the impact. TBI issued a report that determined Swatzyna’s blood alcohol content was .161. The affidavit states when officers towed Swatzyna’s vehicle, an AR-15 rifle and five magazines containing 250 rounds, a Ruger with one in the chamber and 21 rounds split between three magazines, and a Taurus revolver with five rounds were recovered.
