Memphis Tigers women’s soccer set for NCAA tournament opener Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team opens its NCAA tournament play Wednesday in Greeneville, North Carolina against Utah Valley.
This is the Tigers’ third straight trip to the Big Dance, and fourth in the last five seasons.
The UofM, at 8-3, secured one of 19 at-large spots after advancing to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
Memphis is coming in on a roll, having won six of its last seven, including an overtime thriller at sixth-ranked Vanderbilt.
Utah Valley comes in by winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Tigers Head Coach Brooks Monaghan says, “We felt that we deserved this opportunity, and we’re going to make the most out of it.”
“We’ve been doing well, getting the results,” added midfielder Tanya Boychuk. “We had an unlucky finish to the season, and just seeing our name, it really didn’t matter who we’re going up against, we are so grateful just to play another game. And we’re going to use this one to our advantage.”
This is Memphis’ ninth NCAA tournament overall.
Kickoff against Utah Valley is 3 p.m. Wednesday in Greeneville.
