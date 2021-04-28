Overton Park in Memphis on track to reopen in the fall

By Olivia Gunn | April 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 11:06 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park in Memphis says it’s still on track for reopening this fall.

According to the Overton Park Conservancy, new grass is going down at the redesigned golf course. In the meantime, restrooms at the East Parkway Pavilion will be reopening Saturday, but the bathrooms near the playground and Rainbow Lake will be staying closed.

There is plumbing damage that must be repaired by the city. Water fountains will soon be turned back on throughout the park.

