Overton Park in Memphis on track to reopen in the fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park in Memphis says it’s still on track for reopening this fall.
According to the Overton Park Conservancy, new grass is going down at the redesigned golf course. In the meantime, restrooms at the East Parkway Pavilion will be reopening Saturday, but the bathrooms near the playground and Rainbow Lake will be staying closed.
There is plumbing damage that must be repaired by the city. Water fountains will soon be turned back on throughout the park.
