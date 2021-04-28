First alert to rain and a few storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly cloudy, windy and warm through evening with temperatures holding in the 70s. A passing shower or storm is possible, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers or storms are possible by morning with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Rain and storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will slowly break up with highs in the lower 70s. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be dry Saturday with some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Some showers are possible Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated showers or storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Lows will be in the 60s. Rain chances should diminish by Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions through Thursday and Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.