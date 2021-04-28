Report: Cisse enters transfer portal while testing NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA Transfer Portal has been very active since the college basketball season ended for the Memphis Tigers.
Now, a player who was looking at the NBA may turn to the portal instead.
Sophomore to be Moussa Cisse reportedly put his name in the portal Monday. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello announcing it on Twitter.
The AAC Freshman of the Year originally announced he would test the NBA Draft waters while not hiring an agent to keep the door open for a return to college.
Now, it’s all but certain that college won’t be the UofM.
Cisse averaged more than six and a half points, six rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers last season.
